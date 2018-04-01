Varun Sharma : “Amazing Experience To Work With Govinda In Fry Day”

Actor Varun Sharma says working with actor Govinda on Fry Day was not only fun but an enriching experience as well.

“It was an absolutely amazing experience to work with him. There is so much to learn from him,” Varun told IANS.

“Even when I didn’t had any shot, I used to sit and just observe him…Notice how beautifully he crafts out the scene and brings out so many different emotions in one scene,” he added.

He feels he learned a lot from Govinda during the course of the shooting of the film, helmed by director Abhishek Dogra.

