Varun Dhawan Will Not Replace Salman Khan; Remo D’Souza Rubbishes The Rumours

Varun Dhawan who is now riding on the super-success of her last film Judwaa 2 has some interesting projects in his bag. Shoojit Sircar’s October and Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga. There were rumours that he has replaced Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza’s dance film.

As numerous rumours floating around the B’town, this one has also been shut down to rest. Indianexpress.com contacted the director Remo D’Souza to clarify the rumours. “It is all rubbish. I don’t know who is even making these news. I am busy shooting Race 3 right now. There are no changes in the film I will be doing with Salman Khan,” Remo told in a statement.

“Salman has worked in almost every genre. So I want to make a dance-based film with him. Hopefully, I will direct him for a dance drama. We have a great bonding which I realised during choreographing him. I feel there will be no difficulty in directing him,” this was the statement given by Remo D’Souza when he was thinking to make the said film.

Varun Dhawan recently shared the first look of his upcoming film October and announced that the Shoojit Sircar directorial is set to release on April 13. The film was earlier slated for a release on June 1.

Varun Dhawan also teamed up Alia Bhatt for an advertisement which aims to underline the importance of cleanliness. The ad is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.

Karan recently shared the link of the advertisement, directed by Punit Malhotra, on Twitter. In the video, Varun and Alia are seen playing the characters of Romeo and Juliet and they spread the message of Adar Poonawalla’s Clean City Initiative.

Varun, last seen in Judwaa 2, will share screen space with debutante Banita Sandhu in the film. Sircar is best known for directing films like Piku, Madras Cafe and Vicky Donor.