Varun Dhawan: “What Matters Is Being A Good Human Being”

Actor Varun Dhawan says being considered the best actor at an awards event is not what matters to him the most as he feels it is more significant to be considered a good human being.

Varun’s last Bollywood outing “October” was much appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

At an event ahead of the forthcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrations in Bangkok, Varun was asked about the perception in the film industry that until or unless you do a serious role, you are not considered worthy of a ‘best actor’ tag, especially in the award race.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t think that even if I win an award, people will consider me the best actor. It doesn’t really matter to me that I am considered the best actor.

“What really matters to me is that people consider me as a good human being, because at the end of the day, that is the connect you have with the audience. As an actor, I try my best, and if it happens, it happens. I did a film called ‘October’ from my heart and I got the most critical acclaim that I ever got in my life. So I am doing my best to balance it.”

The IIFA Weekend and Awards is set to take place later this month. It will see an array of stars from the Indian film fraternity enthrall overseas fans with their performances.

Varun is fully geared to leave the audience in awe.

“I am definitely dancing. And this time, for the act we have involved a lot of technology in it. We all are performing in a theatre in Bangkok, so as per the set-up, there will be a lot of aerial acts. I will be having a grand entry, that too on a boat,” he said.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana will host IIFA Rocks 2018, and the main awards event will be hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Iulia Vantur, Rekha will also perform on the stage.