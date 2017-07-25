Varun Dhawan To Star In Shoojit Sircar’s Love Story-October

One is a master story-teller who has enthralled us with his simple yet powerful stories that bring a smile every time we think of them; the other is a powerhouse performer who reigns supreme with his acting prowess proven over a trailblazing list of superhit performances. Rising Sun Films brings together Shoojit Sircar and Varun Dhawan in their next production titled – October.

The film, a slice of life love story written by Juhi Chaturvedi and directed by Shoojit Sircar will star Varun Dhawan in the lead. It will go on floors this September.

With a repertoire of films like Yahaan, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku and Pink that have explored different genres and have won accolades including National Awards, Rising Sun Films’ new venture, October, will be a story about love. “It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life,” shared Shoojit.

Trending :

The film will aptly star the industry’s reigning heartthrob, the very talented, Varun Dhawan. “I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da’s work and have always wanted to work with him. October is a beautiful story in which I play a character with many layers. It’s a difficult character to play. I just want to surrender to my part and show people a new side of me. Shoojit da, Ronnie, and Juhi have always made good cinema I feel I feel grateful to join their team.” enthused Varun.

And there is more in store for the audience! Toasting their previous successes (Vicky Donor, Piku), Shoojit Sircar will be once again collaborating with Juhi Chaturvedi for October, making it all the more exciting, “Our stories come from day today intricacies & complexities of life…the effort is always to find insightful and charming nuances in what seems the obvious. With Shoojit’s innate ability to steer the story in a way that creates poignant and compelling moments out of simple situations of life, I am hoping this time too we create something people find a connect with and make their own ,” expressed Juhi.

Adds Producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films,“ At Rising Sun Films, our endeavour has always been to create stories that are simple, connect with the audience and stay with them. October will hopefully be one more step in that direction. The film will go on floors this September.”

Rising Sun Films have the penchant for conscientiously adhering to the everyday life, adorning it with moments that remain etched in the hearts of their audience. With October the blazing baton moves forward.