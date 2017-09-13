Varun Dhawan To Have A No Make-Up Look In Shoojit Sircar’s October

The Gen-Next superstar Varun Dhawan created a buzz of sorts on the social media recently when he found an innovative method to introduce the heroine of his forthcoming film October. After blurring the heroine’s face initially, Varun Dhawan, then, introduced Banita Sandhu as the leading lady of October.

Speaking of October, the film has already started making news for all the right reasons. This time round, trade is buzz with the rumour that contrary to his image of being a romantic hero, Varun Dhawan will be seen in an extremely intense, mature and aggressive role in the Shoojit Sircar directed October.

Those in the know claim that Varun Dhawan’s role in October will be far more penetrating than what his role was in the Sriram Raghavan directed Badlapur. There is also a buzz that, contrary to his chocolate-hero image, Varun Dhawan will be see seen as a carrier of aggression in October, which is touted to be a heartbreaking and dark film which will be notches above his role in Badlapur. Additionally, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a no-make up look in October, thus adding intensity to his character in the film.

Besides October, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Judwaa 2, one of the most awaited films of the season. Besides Varun Dhawan, Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Besides these stars, Judwaa 2 will also see Salman Khan in a cameo role.

As far as Salman Khan’s role in the film is concerned, it is being said that Salman Khan will be seen in a double role along with Varun Dhawan’s two characters in a particular scene wherein all the four characters (two Salman Khan’s and two Varun Dhawan’s) will be seen dancing together. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to release on September 29 this year.