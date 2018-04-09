Varun Dhawan To Clash With His Idol At The Box Office

It’s no secret that Varun Dhawan is a die-hard fan of WWE. Ever since his Bollywood debut, the actor has talked about being a huge fan of the wrestling tournament, especially for the wrestler turned Hollywood actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Whether it be social media or in interviews, Varun has never shied away from expressing his fanboy love for the Hollywood superstar. But now, it seems like he will be going head to head against his idol.

Dwayne Johnson, who is most popular for his work in films like Baywatch, the Fast and Furious Franchise and the Jumanji sequel, will next be seen in Rampage, an action-adventure film. While the film was slated to release on April 20, the release was preponed to avoid any competition with Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, which moving up its release date. The Dwayne Johnson starrer will now be releasing worldwide on April 13, along with the Varun Dhawan starrer October. The actor made the news official with this post on Instagram.

This might mean a Box Office clash between October and Rampage, which could heavily affect their performance, in terms of collections. On the bright side though, the chances of that happening are quite slim, since both films target different demographics. October is being described as an unconventional romantic drama, meant for an adolescent audience. On the other hand, Rampage is a sci-fi action film based on an 80s arcade game of the same name. It’s a film not only targeted towards adventure and sci-fi film fans but also towards casual moviegoers.