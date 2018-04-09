Varun Dhawan To Clash With His Idol At The Box Office

It’s no secret that Varun Dhawan is a die-hard fan of WWE. Ever since his Bollywood debut, the actor has talked about being a huge fan of the wrestling tournament, especially for the wrestler turned Hollywood actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Whether it be social media or in interviews, Varun has never shied away from expressing his fanboy love for the Hollywood superstar. But now, it seems like he will be going head to head against his idol.
Dwayne Johnson, who is most popular for his work in films like Baywatch, the Fast and Furious Franchise and the Jumanji sequel, will next be seen in Rampage, an action-adventure film. While the film was slated to release on April 20, the release was preponed to avoid any competition with Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, which moving up its release date. The Dwayne Johnson starrer will now be releasing worldwide on April 13, along with the Varun Dhawan starrer October. The actor made the news official with this post on Instagram.
Alert 🚨: THE RAMPAGE is officially unleashed around world APRIL 13th. Of course it had nothing to do with Tony Stark and his Avenger gang moving their release date up a week 😉 These movie release dates are always a chess game, and in the end I want EVERYONE playing to win. And now that we’ve moved to April 13th, it pretty much guarantees that I’ll be home for the birth of my baby daughter – so thank you Mr. Stark. We all win. And if you Avengers ever wanna have a lil’ fun and Rumble… you know where to find me. APRIL 13th – THE RAMPAGE BEGINS WORLDWIDE. 🐊🦍🐺
This might mean a Box Office clash between October and Rampage, which could heavily affect their performance, in terms of collections. On the bright side though, the chances of that happening are quite slim, since both films target different demographics. October is being described as an unconventional romantic drama, meant for an adolescent audience. On the other hand, Rampage is a sci-fi action film based on an 80s arcade game of the same name. It’s a film not only targeted towards adventure and sci-fi film fans but also towards casual moviegoers.
Trending
- Box Office: Hichki Is Yet Another Success Story In This Winning Bollywood Season
- Varun Dhawan’s Highest Grossing Movies: Where Will October Stand?
Varun will soon star opposite Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga, a Sharat Katariya directorial. The team of the film just completed the 3rd schedule in Delhi. Dwayne, on the other hand, will also be seen in Skyscraper and Shazam!