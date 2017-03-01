Actor Varun Dhawan, who is seen sporting a hairstyle a la Virat Kohli in his forthcoming film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania“, says the star cricketer is “cool and humble”. Varun on Wednesday morning shared a photograph in which he is seen facing Kohli.

“Badri is only Virat Kohli fan. Thank you Virat for being so cool and humble we all have a lot to learn from you,” Varun captioned the image.

The 29-year-old star also tagged Kohli as a “real hero”.

Varun is currently busy promoting “Badrinath Ki Dulhania“, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is the second installment of the 2014 film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is releasing on March 10.

The actor is also gearing up for shooting for his father and veteran director David Dhawan’s directorial venture “Judwaa 2“.