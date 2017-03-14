Holi is all about colours but the celebrations get even more radiant when there is a host of Bollywood celebs on board! B-Town stars added glamour to the festival of colours as they got together for a party hosted in a Mumbai hotel on Monday. Bollywood actors and actresses dressed in white were seen splashing each other with red, blue, yellow, green, orange, purple, pink and various other hues as they enjoyed to their heart’s content! While some of the celebs chose to keep it dry by playing only with gulaal, others got drenched in water-colours while shaking a leg with latest party numbers!

The Holi party of Monday afternoon became star-studded affair as B-Town celebs walked in one after the other, adding more colour to the vibrant event. Badrinath Ki Dulhania soon turned into Student Of The Year as soon as Sidharth Malhotra joined his rumoured lady love Alia Bhatt and her co-star Varun Dhawan! The trio, who made their Bollywood debut together with the Karan Johar film in 2012, seemed to have endless fun as they laughed their hearts out while grooving to peppy numbers.

Machine actor Mustafa, who is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with the film, was spotted with his co-star Kiara Advani, and they eagerly posed for shutterbugs. Actresses Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela and Elli Avram were also snapped while they were busy splashing colours. Present along with other actors were Randeep Hooda, Arjan Bajwa and Sikander Kher. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also joined the bash.

It was surely a visual delight for fans present at the bash! They not just got a chance to catch a glimpse of all their favourite stars together but also watched them playing Holi and soaking in various shades! For those of you, who missed it, make sure to check out the snaps below!