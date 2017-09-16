Varun Dhawan Says That Social Media Comments Affect Him

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who loves being popular on social media, says trolls are criticism affect him.

“I use social media and while positive comments motivate me to work harder, negative comment and criticism depress my mind; especially it made me conscious about my films.

A negative review of the film, or even one-liner negative comments on my films affect me,” Varun, who was present here at the ‘Jagran Cinema Summit – Future of Cinema’ on Friday evening, said.

“We are rather living a disciplined life. Nothing is off camera. Going out for a date is difficult, I have no time. That’s a different story. But at a party, we cannot go high or something as everyone is doing Facebook live, Instagram videos. However, I love the love that people give us,” the Badlapur actor said.

Talking about his early days, he said that like many newcomers, even he struggled.

“I, along with my friend, used to do auditions and get rejected everywhere. I auditioned for Dhobi Ghat, auditioned for some of the TV series etc. but got rejected everywhere. Then I applied for the post of Assistant Director at Dharma Production. Since I had long hair in those days, I was told to cut my hair to get the job.”

Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in October. Those in the know claim that Varun Dhawan’s role in October will be far more penetrating than what his role was in the Sriram Raghavan directed Badlapur. There is also a buzz that, contrary to his chocolate-hero image, Varun Dhawan will be see seen as a carrier of aggression in October, which is touted to be a heartbreaking and dark film which will be notches above his role in Badlapur. Additionally, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a no-make up look in October, thus adding intensity to his character in the film.