Varun Dhawan Replaces Salman In Remo’s Dance Film?

Recently, Salman had opted out Remo D’souza’s dance film. The story was about a single dad, with two left feet, who must learn dancing to join his nine-year-old daughter on the floor during a dance competition.

Salman was reluctant to do the role from the start because he felt he couldn’t dance and that he was too old for the part. According to a report in The Asian Age, Salman opted out of the project and Varun will be replacing him.

A source told the daily about the details, “Varun happily agreed when Remo approached the Badlapur actor. They have collaborated very successfully with Any Body Can Dance. After the socially relevant October with Shoojit Sircar, another dance film seems just the thing Varun needs to do.”

The source, however, is quick to point out that this is not ABCD 3. “This film has nothing to do with the ABCD franchise. Remo designed it for Salman. But Salman was reluctant from the start and had even recommended Varun for the role.”

Trending

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his much-awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai which is all set to release in December 2017. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in a lead role. The film is a sequel to 2012’s hit film Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan.

The makers revealed the first song of the film Swag Se Swagat which is turning out to be one of the best songs of the year. The movie is shot in different locations and involves amazing picturisation of them. It is all set to release on December 22nd