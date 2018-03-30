Varun Dhawan Pours His Heart Out For Australian Cricketer Steve Smith!

Varun Dhawan has sympathized with Australian cricketer Steve Smith, who has been banned for a year by the Cricket Australia over ball-tampering.

Varun on Thursday night tweeted a photograph of Smith and captioned: “Watching Steven Smith apologise and look broken is very sad. I’m sure the fans will forgive him. He looks beyond remorseful. I hope and pray he will come out of this ordeal a better cricketer. The mental the emotional trauma I’m sure is bigger then any ban.”

Smith stepped down as Australia captain for the remainder of the ongoing third Test against South Africa and was penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 25 in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy.

