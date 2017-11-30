The shoot of Shoojit Sircar’s October is complete. A slice of life love story directed by Shoojit and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, October stars Varun Dhawan and newbie Banita Sandhu in the lead. The film is produced by Shoojit’s partner at Rising Sun Films- Ronnie Lahiri.

The film has been shot in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The unit completed the shoot yesterday in Manali, within 38 days much ahead of its schedule!

Soon after the wrap, Varun posted a picture of the entire crew on twitter with the message – ” #October wraps in November. Will release in April and will stay with you forever.”

#October wraps in November. Will release in April and will stay with you forever. pic.twitter.com/sedfWsqZGB — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 29, 2017

A visibly happy Shoojit said, “We are very relieved that we have finished the shoot before time. Since our last schedule was in Manali – the weather would have gotten really cold if there were any delays, but thanks to our fabulous cast & crew we managed to conclude well in time. “

Talking about working with Varun Dhawan, he said,” I think Varun is very bright. He is trying to open up to different genres. Actors should keep exploring different genres, stories and directors. At the end of the day, you have to challenge yourself and Varun does just that. ”

About debutant Banita Sandhu and the fresh pairing in the film, Shoojit added, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For October, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun. She had acted in one of my earlier commercials; the ad not just turned out to be really good but we also found the character that we were looking for in her. I’m very happy with her performance as an actor.”

Speaking about the quick wrap, Producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films shared, “It is really nice that we have finished before schedule. It’s been a great team effort & I thank everyone. We have always preferred working backwards- we set a release date and ensure that we wrap the film well in time. We do so not only because it is economically viable, but also because it is our conscious effort to not overload ourselves. We now head to Mumbai to dive straight into the post-production work and gear up to our 13th April 2018 release!”

With a repertoire of films like Yahaan, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku and Pink that have explored different genres and have won accolades including National Awards, Rising Sun Films’ new venture, October, will be a sweet romantic journey of human emotion told in the inimitable Shoojit Sircar style! The production house has the penchant for conscientiously adhering to the everyday life, adorning it with moments that remain etched in the hearts of their audience. With October the blazing baton moves forward.