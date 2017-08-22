Mr. Rajeev Chudasama, Co-Founder, Marching Ants Advertising has worked with several eminent personalities of Bollywood on several films. With Judwaa 2, he adds yet another feather to his cap.

Rajeev was working on David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor when brothers Varun and Rohit Dhawan got their eyes on his campaign and Varun and Rajeev had been wanting to work together ever since.

The two have worked before on Dishoom. This is the second time that they came together for Judwaa 2 and have interacted closely to create the super cool poster of the film.

Talking about his experience working with the ever so energetic Varun Dhawan, Mr. Rajeev Chudasama said, “Varun Dhawan knows exactly what his fans want and he works towards it. He knows how to push his films and what direction the campaign needs to go.”

Rajeev further went on to say, “Varun doesn’t just say things, he listens and understands and then puts his point forward. There is a two-way communication with him and that’s what worked so well. Working with him has been an absolute pleasure.”

Trending :

“Marching Ants have an amazing team headed by Rajeev who always wants to come up with new ideas. The young and fresh approach for the Judwaa 2 posters really help to connect the film with the youth,” Varun Dhawan added.

Well, kudos to Rajeev Chudasama for the fantastic job he’s done in creating the quirky and colorful posters of Judwaa 2. The film will also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead role. The film is a remake to Salman Khan starrer Judwaa.