Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif’s Dance Film With Remo D’Souza Postponed – Is It Because Of Race 3?

Earlier this year, director Remo D’Souza announced his most ambitious film till date with Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Prabhu Deva in lead. Produced by T-Series, the film is touted to be India’s biggest dance film till date and is planned to be shot in 2D and 3D Format. However, sources now reveal that the film has been postponed by a few months as the final draft of the script isn’t ready yet and Varun Dhawan has refused to start shooting the film without reading the script.

“The first schedule of the film was supposed to start in December this year, followed by a prolonged schedule in January, February and March. However, due to issues in the script, the film has been pushed. While Varun Dhawan might start working with Dad, David Dhawan on his next film, Katrina Kaif has allotted her dates to Salman Khan for Bharat for the said period. Prabhu Deva on the other hand has moved on to the pre-production of Dabangg 3, which is also expected to go on floors by early next year,” said a source close to the development.

There are also talks in the trade that producer, Bhushan Kumar has slashed down a considerable chunk of the film’s budget after the debacle of Race 3.

“The film was supposed to be the costliest dance film made in India, and the estimated budget of the film was in excess of Rs 100 crore, including the fees of the star-cast. After the disappointing performance of Race 3 in India and abroad, producer Bhushan Kumar has decided to slash down the budget of the film to be on the safer side. The movie will go on floors only once both Varun Dhawan and Bhushan Kumar are happy with the script and the budget would depend on the quality of script” added the source.

In the meanwhile, Remo D’Souza is currently working with his team of writers on developing the characters and script of the film. The makers are still eyeing for a November 2019 release, however if the script isn’t locked by the end of this year, the film might be shelved or postponed infinitely.