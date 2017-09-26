“Ek se badke do!” The commonly used proverb has also found its acceptance in Bollywood movies. Earlier it was a big deal of watching your favourite hero/heroine twice in a single film.

Though the ‘double-role-craze’ has faded down with time as content ruling the film, there still are many instances off late where double roles were very smartly used. As Varun Dhawan is also set to arrive with Judwaa 2, let’s take a look at few of the best roles in which celebs pulled off the Do Ka Star’Dum’ marvellously.

1. Judwaa

As it is Judwaa 2 the benchmark for Varun Dhawan will always be its predecessor Salman Khan’s Judwaa. Salman as Prem and Raja made everyone laugh their heart out and connect with its story. It was a story of two brothers who get separated at the time of their birth. After growing up they incidentally clash to know they are twins and destroy their common enemy.

2. Ram Aur Shyam

Released way back in 1967, Dilip Kumar starrer Ram Aur Shyam still holds the relevance to be one of the best double role films made in Bollywood. Dilip Kumar plays the roles of Ramchandra and Shyamrao. A confusion in which Ram runs away from home and ends up in Shyam’s village where he is confused for Shyam. On the other side, Shyam is mistaken for Ram churning up some intriguing series of events.

3. Seeta Aur Geeta

Hema Malini teaming up with Dharmendra in a Ramesh Sippy film – this itself was enough to make this movie memorable for the years to come. Playing the twins in Seeta and Geeta, Hema Malini nailed the double-the-fun formula in this one. The story is about Seeta who was treated badly by her abusive gold-digger aunt. Seeta’s long lost twin, Geeta grows up to be a gutsy street-performer. The story forwards as they decide to swap the places.

4. Don

When it inspires a Shah Rukh Khan to remake the film, you know it is special. Amitabh Bachchan as and in Don became an epitome of style back then. “Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai lekin Sonia ek baat samaj lo, Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi naamumkin hai” – Amitabh said this way before it became cool. The movie is about Don, a wanted criminal and how after his death the DSP of police trains his lookalike, Vijay, to get the other members of his gang.

5. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

This is the most unique addition to the list. Kangana Ranaut as Tanuja ‘Tanu’ Trivedi and Kusum ‘Datto’ Kumari in Tanu Weds Manu Returns has set the standards high for double role characters to be played in future. She was so same yet so different it tells the role has been played by one actor. The film’s story revolves around the collapsing marriage of Tanu and Manu (R Madhavan). The problem starts when Manu falls in love with Tanu’s lookalike Kusum.

6. Kaminey

Two brothers, Charlie and Guddu, one lisp while one stutters. Shahid Kapoor played this double role with triple the difficulty as he had to remember when to lisp and when to stutter. Undoubtedly Shahid nailed the role and is still hailed as his one of best performances ever.