The team of Judwaa 2 have been on a promotional spree as the film is closer to release. The latest destination for the team is Kolkata, with actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu reaching the city for promotions.

Varun Dhawan was seen at Mumbai Airport donning his Raja look, complete with a Bandana as the Judwaa 2 actor departed for Kolkata.

While in the city, Varun Dhawan took to his tapori Raja avatar to goof around with actress’ Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

The trio is seen having a gala time in these stills from their promotional tour to Kolkata.

Upon reaching the destination, the trio relished on delicacies like ‘Mishti doi’ and ‘Roshgulla’.

Judwaa 2 has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences with its songs and all the content pieces which have been unveiled so far. There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

The trailer of the comedy film has left the audience in splits with its perfectly timed jokes and brilliant performances. The songs Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Suno Ganpati Bappa, Oonchi Hai Building and Aa Toh Sahi have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

Judwaa 2‘ directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa‘. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.