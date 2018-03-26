Varun Dhawan Is Hooked On To This 90’s Salman Khan Song

Varun Dhawan has expressed his respect for Salman Khan on multiple occasions, even calling himself the star’s biggest fan. And it seems right now the SOTY star is hooked on to Salman’s one of the most popular songs of all time.

Varun recently shared a screenshot on his Instagram story, listening to O O Jaane Jaana from Salman Khan’s 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which also starred Kajol, Dharmendra, and Arbaaz Khan. Performed by Kamaal Khan, the song became a super hit when it released.

Last year, Varun was seen with The Dabangg star, as the former was gearing up for Judwaa 2, the highly anticipated remake for the 1997 film Judwaa, where the young actor brought the iconic characters, Prem and Raja, back to the big screen.

Since the original starred Salman as the lead characters, his advice was something Varun had always sought. In fact, the superstar even prepared Varun for the role and has told him to be prepared for criticism from fans of the original film, as he would have to win them over. This is what Varun tweeted back then.

Im not influenced from any Hollywood actor but influenced by @BeingSalmanKhan. Thank you for being my raja and prem. the film is urs now. pic.twitter.com/7MYhIyOVvJ — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 28, 2017

Varun was last seen on the big screen in Judwaa 2 which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. He is currently in Bhopal, busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga, a Sharat Katariya directorial which also stars Anushka Sharma. He will next be seen on the silver screen in Shoojit Sircar’s October, alongside newcomer Banita Sandhu.

There are a lot of expectations from the movie, with the trailer and music release have already started building expectations. The film is shot in Shimla and is scheduled to release on 13th April.