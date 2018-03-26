Varun Dhawan Has This LOVELIEST Message For October Director Shoojit Sircar

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of October, says being directed by Shoojit Sircar in the film has been one of his biggest achievements.

“I would do nothing different. Surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements. We can only grow when we work with people more talented then us and this experience for me has been just that. October,” Varun tweeted on Sunday.

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October celebrates love, nature and the autumn season.

Varun plays a housekeeper at a hotel who is in love with the idea of love. The girl whom he follows into the ICU of a hospital barely acknowledges him at their workplace. Yet he clings to the idea of love.

The film also stars Banita Sandhu and is slated to release on April 13.

Recently, Varun Dhawan opened up about his stage fright: “When I walked up onstage for the first time, I just froze. Seeing Madhuri Dixit, the late Sridevi ji and so many cinema idols in the front rows, I lost my tongue for some time.

“And when I did speak, I spoke so fast that I was barely coherent. Since I had never faced issues while facing the camera, this ‘hichki’ came up quite unexpectedly. I decided to address it by listening to and observing my idols.”

The star of films like Badlapur and Badrinath Ki Dulhania said this didn’t work in his favour immediately.

“But gradually, I did learn how to tackle this challenge. I practised on it and eventually, could perform and speak onstage well. Setting your mind to it, I think, all of us can overcome all these hiccups,” he said.