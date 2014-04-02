The Main Tera Hero actress Ileana D’Cruz.made.quite a controversial statement when she proclaimed at a recent event that her Main Tera Hero co-star has a better body than Shahid Kapoor.
Ileana who had worked with Shahid in her last film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero made the above remark and defended herself saying, “Varun is really fit and has worked very hard at getting the rightly sculpted six pack abs. “
Main Tera Hero is accumulating the right buzz as the film is flaunting the correct flair of hilarious and quirky. Being a David Dhawan film, the expectations are skyrocketing. Starring Varun Dhawan, Ileana d’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri in.lead roles, the film is releasing on 4th April.
Now, enjoy reading koimoi.com on your iPhone/iPad and Android Smartphone.
Time to Leave Earth…kaha raja bhoj kahan gangu taily..:P
ITS FOR PROMOTION OF MAIN TERA HERO -_- !!!!
1st she said that Varun has got everything she needs in a lover, then says that he’s not her type…great display of double standards. Now she says Varun has got better abs than Shahid. Ileana surely know how to promote her movie,,,cheaply. She needs to grow up and stop being like those whining teens.
hahaha…. her choice is just like her face…. everyone knows that shahid has far much better body and looks than this new bie varun … grow up baby illena
Varun is an xtra joker and nothing more than that. Shahid is way ahead of his league in terms of acting, dancing, looks and body obviously and most importantly Shahid is a Senior. varun just can’t be compared with Shahid.
Hey guys please don’t underestimate vd like this he is much more capable than any other actor