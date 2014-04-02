The Main Tera Hero actress Ileana D’Cruz.made.quite a controversial statement when she proclaimed at a recent event that her Main Tera Hero co-star has a better body than Shahid Kapoor.

Ileana who had worked with Shahid in her last film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero made the above remark and defended herself saying, “Varun is really fit and has worked very hard at getting the rightly sculpted six pack abs. “

Main Tera Hero is accumulating the right buzz as the film is flaunting the correct flair of hilarious and quirky. Being a David Dhawan film, the expectations are skyrocketing. Starring Varun Dhawan, Ileana d’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri in.lead roles, the film is releasing on 4th April.

