Varun Dhawan Gets An E-Challan From The Mumbai Police, Here’s Why!

The Mumbai police on Thursday issues an e-challan to Varun Dhawan from taking a selfie from his car. The actor was in his car while the fan asked for a selfie and Varun almost jumped out of the window at the signal to click a picture with her.

The police tweeted to the actor to avoid such things in the future. The moment must be unforgettable for the fan but now even Varun won’t forget about it anytime soon. Mumbai Police is pretty savage with its social media game and they sent a message to Varun via their Twitter handle.

Mumbai Police tweeted:

“.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life, ur admirers & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher”.

.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

The actor took it in the right way and understood his mistake. He also replied to the Mumbai Police. Giving a public apology on social media is definitely something worth appreciating.

My apologies 🙏 Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017

Furthermore, the Mumbai police appreciated his way of taking the issue in a very good way!

Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit https://t.co/jKqosfH6V3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Judwaa 2 alongside Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie turned out to be the year’s one of the biggest films of the year. The actor is now busy shooting for October and Sui Dhaaga.

The actor will share screen space with debutante Banita Sandhu in October. Sircar is best known for directing films like Piku, Madras Cafe, and Vicky Donor.