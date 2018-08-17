Varun Dhawan Can’t Wait To Get Back On Set With Father David Dhawan

On the ocassion of the 63rd birthday of director David Dhawan, his son and actor Varun Dhawan penned a heartfelt message for his father.

The Badlapur actor on Thursday wrote on his Instagram account: “Happy birthday Pa. All I can say is I don’t know anyone else who is as passionate about making movies like you. Can’t wait to get back on set with u, DD NO. 1.”

Along with the post, he uploaded an old photograph in which the director, who has helmed various hit comedy films, can be seen standing with actors Govinda and Satish Kaushik on the set of the 1996 hit comedy film Saajan Chale Sasural.

Varun also shared a few photos from the birthday celebrations on his Instagram stories. One photograph was of a gifted handmade scrapbook and a collage of posters of his father’s films.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Sharat Katatria’s directorial Sui Dhaaga – Made in India, which is slated to release on September 28.