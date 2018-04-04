Varun Dhawan & Banita Sandhu Reveal October Director Shoojit Sircar’s Secret

While we are looking forward to watching the unique love story of October, which Shoojit Sircar has beautifully created, we have finally figured out a secret talent the director holds, which was revealed on the sets!

Shoojit Sircar is known to be a director whose key trademark is to extract the best out of his actors, morphing into real and relatable characters for the audiences to own. Each actor who has worked with him surrenders themselves completely to his vision, and rightly so!

During the shoot of October both Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu discovered the secret talent of their director which helps all his actors to give their best performance.

Shoojit Sircar gave a glimpse into his talent as an actor time and again on set while discussing scenes!. The director is so impeccable with his acting skills, that Varun and Banita would not only understand what the scene required from them but also follow every emotion which Shoojit displayed.