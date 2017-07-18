Actor Varun Dhawan has apologised for his “Nepotism rocks” act at the IIFA Awards in New Jersey, that created a stir over social media last week.

Varun, son of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan, sparked the controversy over the nepotism debate at the awards gala. Later, all three of them received flak on social media with twitteraties calling their act “disappointing”.

“I express my apology and regret… I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act,” Varun tweeted on Tuesday.

Karan and Saif, who were hosting the gala, revisited the much-talked about nepotism issue that started in Bollywood when actress Kangana Ranaut branded Karan as a “flagbearer of nepotism” on his chat show “Koffee With Karan”.

When Varun joined the two actors on stage at the Metlife Stadium to receive the Best Performance in a Comic Role for “Dishoom“, Saif joked that the actor had made it big in the industry because of his father.

“You are here because of your papa,” Saif quipped.

Varun said: “And you’re here because of your mummy (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore).”

Karan then promptly added: “I am here because of my papa (late filmmaker Yash Johar).”

They then said in unison: “Nepotism rocks”.

Later on, a string of criticism followed over Twitter, describing what the personalities said was unfunny and joking about Kangana in her absence was unfair.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Judwaa 2. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is set to hit the screens on 29th September.