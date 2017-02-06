Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt set the stage for a hilarious episode of Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar’s protégé and favourite students are back to brew up a storm on the Koffee couch! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt team up in a no holds barred episode of Koffee with Karan Season 5 that will air on 12th Feb.

Varun is in his element – stomping, dancing and jumping around! From displaying his affection for Alia as a best friend by sitting on her lap to claiming that he is a “shy” boy to even launching into an impromptu acting and dancing sequence, Varun is a riot!

At one point, he even compares ‘love’ to a ‘fan’. How? Why? You’ll have to wait for the episode to solve that mystery.

This episode will also reveal a new side of Alia. If Varun’s jests are to be believed, the leading actress has a rather violent nature. Although Alia vehemently disagrees, her actions on the couch leave Varun scampering for cover and Karan in splits. And with games and quizzes being the flavour of this season on the show, Karan pits Alia against Varun in the R.A.T. (Race Against Time) game only to receive ridiculously hilarious answers from both.

Get ready for some fun revelations and witty banter with Varun, Alia and Karan in Koffee with Karan season 5 this Sunday on Star World.