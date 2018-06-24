Varun dances with fans on Hindi numbers in Bangkok mall

From “Tan tana tan” to “Badrinath ki dulhania” and “Palat”, actor Varun Dhawan danced to his popular tracks at a mall here on Saturday.

Fans flocked in huge numbers at the luxurious Emquartier mall here, just to get a glimpse of their favourite star Varun, who looked dapper in a casual white t-shirt, jeans and powder blue shirt.

As Varun entered, the crowd welcomed him with loud cheers and whistles. He even shook a leg with two children and was heard speaking in Thai.

The actor also reminisced about shooting in Bangkok for his film “Main Tera Hero” in 2014. The film also starred Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri.

The “Badlapur” star also gave away six passes to his fans of the 19th edition of the International Indian Films Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards main gala, which will be held on Sunday.

Apart from Varun, several Bollywood personalities like Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen lighting the stage in Sunday.

The event, which will be taking place at the Siam Niramit theatre, will be co-hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh.