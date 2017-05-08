Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are currently in London shooting for Judwaa 2, seem to be having blast on the sets of the film. The two actors whom we last saw in Dishoom and now again in Judwaa 2 were seen taking some time off on the weekend and enjoying with their friends.

Varun and Jacqueline share great comfort and both are known to be cracking jokes often and their laughter only leaves the entire team crackling. Their characters in Judwaa 2 is on the quirky and comic lines so they generally tend to drive up a little offset as well. The duo’s energy on sets is unbeatable and both have developed a great equation from the Dishoom days!

Both also keep delighting their fans by posting moments from the sets on their social media pages!

When I have to discipline @jacquelinef143 #Unchihanbuilding #baby A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 3, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Varun recently posted on his Instagram a picture of himself, Jacqueline and few of the teammates with the caption, “#london nights #judwaa2.”

Check out few more stills from the sets of Judwaa 2 right here:

Judwaa 2 will feature Varun Dhawan playing the dual character of Raja and Prem along side with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is a sequel to the 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa alongside with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.