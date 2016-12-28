The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday gave away subsidies worth Rs 9.41 crore to 21 films under its Film policy.

Giving away the subsidy, in presence of a bevy of film stars, including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ravi Kishen and director Anurag Kashyap, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said his government was committed to create an environment in the state that promotes film production.

It was also informed that due to the attractive film policy rolled out by the state government, proposals of over 250 films for shootings had been received so far of which, shoots were on in 70-plus films.

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishen lauded the state government for its film production friendly policies.

The films that have been handed out subsidy by the state government include “Masaan” (Rs 2 crore), “Was Taj Lagbhag” (Rs 65.69 lakh), “Pandit ji Batayi na Byaah Kab Hoi-2” (Rs 82.51 lakh), “Thoda Lutf, Thoda Ishq” (Rs 42.33 lakh), “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” (Rs 24.07 lakh), “Meeruthia Gangsters” (Rs 36.23 lakh) and “Raja Babu” (Rs 72.52 lakh) among others.