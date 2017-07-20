Model-actress Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday launched her own app named after her. She says the app will provide an insight into her personal life.

Urvashi also shared the news of her app launch on her social media platforms and wrote, “Hey guys, I’m extremely excited to announce the launch of my official app. URVASHI RAUTELA OFFICIAL APP is now available on iOS & Adroid. Go Download it immediately and connect with me! LINK IN BIO!!! This app is going to be the personal channel of my fans into my digital world. It has features like live broadcast and chat and the app aims to bring my fans closer to me and will provide an insight to my life. From my workout routine to my favorite food, you get to know everything. Download my app now to watch me Live today at 2:45pm. Just go to http://smarturl.it/urvashirautela #UrvashiRautelaOfficialApp #UR #URL #UrvashiRautela #Love #MissUniverse #India #Diva #Download.”

Urvashi, who represented India at Miss Universe in 2015, has partnered with US-based technology firm escapeX for the app.

“I am very excited for my app and this app is going to be my fans’ personal channel into my digital world. I’ve always wanted to offer my fans an exclusive and a little more, but unfortunately, I’ve been quite busy in the past. So, I’ve finally decided to launch this app,” Urvashi said in a statement.

“I will personally reply to all the messages and comments posted by the app users and my fans, and it will be available on Android and iOS platforms. It has features like live broadcast and chats, and through the app, I aim to bring the fans closer to me.

“It will provide an insight into my life. From my workout routine to my favorite food, so I’m extremely excited,” she added.

Urvashi has appeared in films like Singh Saab The Great, Bhaag Johnny, Great Grand Masti and Sanam Re.