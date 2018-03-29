Urvashi Rautela​'s ​Name Used In Fake Aadhaar To Book A 5-Star Hotel Room

Urvashi Rautela who was last seen in Hate Story 4 has been trending on social media today for a particular reason. Read on to know what is the reason.

There is a complain filed by the police regarding an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly using a fake Aadhaar card in the name of Urvashi Rautela to book a room at a Bandra five-star hotel.

According to the police, the fraud came to light on Tuesday night when Urvashi Rautela went to the 5-star hotel for an event. During the event she was approached by a hotel staff who had informed her that a room was booked in her name. When she checked with her secretary, he also denied having booked any room at the hotel.

When the investigation took place, the police found that the Aadhaar card used for booking carried the wrong unique identification number.

Based on the actress complaint, the Bandra police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) against the unidentified person, an official said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.