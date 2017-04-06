Under threat of arrest, Rakhi Sawant to address media on Thursday

Amid the ongoing controversy over her arrest, TV and Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has called a press conference on Thursday here to clarify the issue.

While the Punjab Police on Tuesday denied Rakhi had been taken into custody following an arrest warrant issued by a court in Ludhiana, her spokesperson said she would surrender. It was not immediately clear where she would do so.

Rakhi has now decided to come in front of the media and answer all the questions.

According to an invite shared by her spokesperson, Rakhi will clarify her stance at the event, to be held at Wows & Flutters Studio at Durga Chambers in Andheri West.

The invite read: “Hi! April 6, 2017, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Picture N Kraft, cordially seek your gracious presence where Sunidhi Chauhan will record a song for Rakhi Sawant’s upcoming film at 3 p.m. Rakhi Sawant will clarify the air about her arrest by Punjab Police and put all the rumours to rest at 4.30 p.m.”

The court in Punjab had issued an arrest warrant after the actress failed to appear before it on March 9 in a case filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sage Valmiki.

The complainant had accused Rakhi of “hurting the religious sentiments” of the Valmiki community. The case will be next heard on April 10.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police Dharuman Nimbale on Tuesday said that a police team which had gone to Mumbai to execute the arrest warrant against Rakhi was returning as it failed to find her at the given address.