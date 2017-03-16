‘Unaccceptable’ – Anushka Sharma’s Comment On Bhansali’s Padmavati Incident

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is facing hard times in its filming stage. On Wednesday, around 20-25 men vandalized the film set near Masai plateau, located about 20kms from Kolhapur city.

This is 2nd time after the Jaipur incident, where the shooting of the film was stalled.

The spokesperson of the SLB’s Production house confirmed the news and said, “The sets of Padmavati in Kolhapur in Maharashtra region witnessed an unfortunate incident last night at around 12.30 am, when certain miscreants attacked the film’s set and set it on fire in an attempt to damage the property. A complaint has been filed to investigate this matter further, but we are grateful that there has been no loss of life or harm to anybody on the set. While, thankfully the incident occurred after we had wrapped our shoot for the day and all the artists, cast and crew were safely away; unfortunately, around 70 – 80 percent of costumes and jewellery for the movie have been destroyed.”

When questioned about this unfortunate incident to Anushka Sharma in a press conference of Phillauri, she replied, “Damaging any set is unacceptable. No sensible person regardless of the fact that he or she is a part of the film industry (would find it right). Damaging anyone’s property is unacceptable.”

One of the lead actors of Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor said, that it is unfortunate. He further added, “I am not aware of the fact that who has done it and the reason behind it.”

Padmavati stars Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Coming back to Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri, the 28-year old actress is promoting her home production in full swing. Phillauri also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in key roles and is set to hit the screens on 24th March.