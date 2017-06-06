Yesterday, we reported about an upcoming project between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan. While the duo haven’t worked together since 2007’s Saawariya, a possibility of a new project got everyone excited about it.

Earlier, the reports suggested that Salman will soon be having a narration with the director but the actor has clarified about the same and denied being a part of any such project.

The actor at a recent media interaction, said, “It’s a rumour… Don’t panic. However, after this, if he (SLB) gets any idea, I am open.”

Previously, Salman has collaborated with Bhansali in the past in successful films like “Khamoshi: The Musical” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam“.

Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Tubelight, which hits the theaters this Eid.

Trending :

The film revolves around Laxman (Salman) who is a little slow and is known as Tubelight. After his brother goes missing during the Indo-Sino war, he is forced to introspect and truly believe that he has the power to find him. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as a magician, who helps Salman’s character discover his talents. It is based on the American film Little Boy.

Apart from Tubelight, Salman has another big release lined up for this year, which is Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel to his 2012 action drama Ek Tha Tiger. After shooting for some major action sequences in Abu Dhabi, the actor recently returned for Tubelight promotions. Tiger Zinda Hai is being helmed by Sultan’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman and is slated to release in December this year.