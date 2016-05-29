“Udta Punjab” is not banned, the Bollywood film’s makers have said following reports that the censor board gave a no-permit for the release of the movie which is about drug trafficking in Punjab.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the movie’s co-producer, on Saturday took to social media to put an end to rumours surrounding the ban on the film.

“A film is banned only when examining, revising and (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) FCAT — all three refuse certificate. And then you fight it out in Supreme Court.

“And due process takes it own time, so please abstain for spreading a BAN rumour. There is nothing to speak on the subject as of now. For the record, ‘Udta Punjab‘ is not banned. The examining committee has deferred the decision to Revising and due process is on,” he tweeted.

According to multiple media reports, the country’s Central Board of Film Certification gave a complete no-permit to release “Udta Punjab”, citing “excessive swearing, abusive language and drug consumption” in its content.

The film, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, is a story that revolves around drug abuse in north of Punjab and how the youth there have succumbed to it.

The Abhishek Chaubey directorial has been co-produced by Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl as part of their Phantom Films banner, along with Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Aman Gill and Sameer Nair.

Aman Gill, CEO of Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd, shared: “To set the record straight, ‘Udta Punjab‘ has not been banned. The examining committee has referred the decision to the Revising committee and the due process is on.”