Udit Narayan Talks About Son Aditya Narayan’s Airline Fight

A video showing Aditya Narayan, son of singer Udit Narayan, engaged in an argument with the staff member at the airport has emerged. In the clip, the son of popular singer Udit Narayan is seen threatening the staff member.

The incident occurred on Monday in Raipur, where Aditya Narayan took all his rage out on an airline staffer. Apparently, Aditya flaunted his VVIP status to get rid of paying more than 13,000 as fees for extra baggage.

As of now, we don’t know Aditya Narayan’s side of the story but his father Udit Narayan has spoken about in his defence, “Main itna hi kehna chahunga that since his childhood he has been a good child [boy] aur usne acha kaam kiya hai and pata nahi yeh waha pe kya aapas mein jhagda hua, discussion hua. Video mein toh woh gusse mein lag raha hai (All I want to say is that since his childhood he has been a good boy and has worked hard. I don’t know what happened there between them. He looks angry in the video).

In the video uploaded online on Sunday, the singer is heard saying that the airline can bar him from boarding the flight, but he will reach Mumbai at some point, and he will ensure that the particular airline official is dealt with. “My name is not Aditya Narayan if I don’t get your underwear removed,” he yells and walks off in the minute-long video.

Reacting to this, Udit says, “I don’t know the exact incident because I was not there. I saw the viral video on television. Main kya kahu iss baare mein kuch samajh nahi aa Raha hai (I don’t know what to say to this). I think you should talk to Aditya.”

The airline has issued a statement about the incident and said that Aditya was allowed to travel only after an apology:

Today on 6E-258 (Raipur-Mumbai), Mr Aditya Narayan, travelling with a group of 5 people, was carrying excess baggage of 40 kgs. The amount to be paid for the carriage of excess baggage came to 13000 INR. He refused to pay this amount to the female check in staff member and said that he will not pay more than 10000 INR for the excess baggage and also used unparliamentary language with the female staff member.

While making a video, he pointed a finger at the Duty Manager and again used profanity. When politely asked to be civil and not use such language as there were other passengers and female staff members present, he started shouting even louder and used abusive words which we are refraining from mentioning here.

He was informed that if he continues to misbehave he will not be allowed to travel.

Later, passenger Mr Narayan apologised to the ground staff and thereafter was given the boarding cards. We at IndiGo can at no point compromise the dignity of our staff members or passengers (sic).

But, Udit says, “Airlines ki taraf se toh kuch hai bhi nahi aaya, agar waha se kuch aata toh pata chalta. Ab pata nahi kisne video banaya and har jagah daal diya. Meri Aditya se iss baare mein kuch baat nahi hui hai.” (We haven’t received any information from the airline. I don’t know who made this video and uploaded it everywhere. I haven’t even spoken to Aditya about it).