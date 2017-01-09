Udi Udi Jaye Song Stills Song From Raees | Ft. SRK And Mahira Khan

Check out Udi Udi Jaye song stills from the upcoming crime thriller drama Raees. These stills feature lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, showcasing their sizzling chemistry.

Udi Udi Jaye will be a festive track of Makar Sankranti, the festival of kite-flying. The track is crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia and composed by Ram Sampath, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 25th January along Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.