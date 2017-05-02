Relationships in Bollywood are dicey, you never know what’s on the surface and what’s beneath. Well, one of the famously known as ‘On-Off’ couple, Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri are apparently back together. If this was any less, we hear, the duo has now decided to take their relationship to the next level and may soon be tying the knot.

Nargis and Uday were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport together and of course, the paparazzi did not miss a chance to capture their recent outing. What’s surprising is that while Uday seemed quite normal and didn’t mind being snapped with his lady love, Nargis was seen hiding her face.

What’s the cover-up for Nargis? Did she have a problem being snapped in an undone avatar or was it the company, got a lot of tongues wagging.

Take a look at the photos here:

Last year, there was buzz that Uday broke up with Nargis over WhatsApp messenger, to which Uday had reacted saying, “I normally don’t respond to gossip, but the press has been reporting a lot of fiction disguised as fact. I would just like to clarify that Nargis and I have been and still are very close friends.”

Also, Nargis in an interview to Indian Express, during Azhar promotions, on being asked if she was seeing the YRF co-owner, she said, “Am I really dating? Interesting you ask me. Uday Chopra is a person who will be a part of my life for the rest of my life. He is the most amazing human being who I have ever met in my entire life not just in India but around the world. If anyone is his friend that person is lucky to have him in his life.”

Well if the rumour mills are to believed, romance is back in their lives and the two are even contemplating marriage.