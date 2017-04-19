Twitterati doesn’t seem to be very happy with the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s much talked about film Raabta, which released a couple of days ago.

The trailer of Raabta reminds them of Telugu blockbuster Magadheera and their tweets reflected their thoughts.

#RaabtaTrailer looks like a copy of Magadheera, only difference being the lead actor has more than 3 expressions 😛

Messy nevertheless .. — Filmy KEEDA :) (@manishtamancha) April 18, 2017

#RaabtaTrailer Bad Copy of Magadheera. Acting👎 BGM👎Overall Bad And Boring Trailer. Isse Better To Magadheera k rights leke wahi bana dete😂 — Jyoti (@dhoni_maniac) April 17, 2017

Was so excited for #raabtatrailer only to realise I already watched this movie not just the trailer back in 2009 #Magadheera Ctrl+C / Ctrl+V — Ravi Kalle (@rt_Kalle) April 18, 2017

Magadheera is a 2009 Telugu movie directed by SS Rajamouli, who is also the director of Baahubali. The film took the box office by storm and holds the record of the highest Tollywood grosser ever made! The romantic action film stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, Sarath Babu and Dev Gill in key roles.

This is not the first time Bollywood is facing allegations of blatantly copying from regional cinema. The makers of Bengali movie Ramdhanu recently alleged that the upcoming Bollywood movie Hindi Medium is plagiarised from their 2014 film.

Ramdhanu directed by acclaimed Bengali filmmaker duo Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee deals with the story of a worried mother, who is trying hard to get her 5-year-old son admitted to a reputed English medium school but he fails to pass the admission test his application gets rejected. Her husband, a middle-class shop owner who also cannot speak English correctly makes various attempts to fulfil his wife’s desire including trying to bribe a tout.

Hindi Medium directed by Saket Chaudhary and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan is slated to release on 12th May. The movie, which stars Irrfan Khan in the male lead marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.

Bollywood’s big releases like Singham, Ghajini, Wanted, Ready, Bodyguard, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many others have also allegedly been copied from the South.