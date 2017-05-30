Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who returned to Twitter with a new account almost a week after his verified account was suspended due to his offensive and sexist remarks, has once again been barred from using the social networking platform.

His new account — with the handle @singerabhijeet — which was launched on Monday morning was suspended by night.

In a video posted on his new account on Monday, he said: “People are trying to suppress my voice. I am against those who try to speak against the nation and the Indian Army. This is my new Twitter account.”

“Till the time my verified account is not active, please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation.”

#VandeMatram

🙏 I am back 🙏#Antinationals can’t stop my voice,

salute to #IndianArmy.

this is my new twitter account..rests r fake pic.twitter.com/MMWiFBKa9d

— Abhijeet (@singerabhijeet) May 29, 2017

The description of his second account read “I am the best….I am the best”, lines from his popular song from the 2000 film “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani“.

Twitter initially had on May 23 suspended Abhijeet’s account over sexist and offensive remarks targeted at some women users, particularly JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid.