The makers of Judwaa 2 have come up with a unique promotional strategy for the romantic comedy flick. Going for a new promotional activity, the film’s lead actor Varun Dhawan says he is searching for real life twins for the trailer launch of Judwaa 2.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news by posting a video.

The film is a remake of the Salman Khan starrer 1997 film Judwaa and features Varun in a double-role along with two female leads Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Veteran actor Anupam Kher plays a supporting role in the film.

In the video, the Judwaa 2 team is starting a contest to find real life twins with Jacqueline and Taapsee asking fans and followers to enter the contest.

They said that the winner will get a chance to be part of the trailer launch.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 is being directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee will be fronting the campaign that started on Thursday, marking three months to the film’s release on September 29.

Judwaa 2 is being presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Varun Dhawan will be joining filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in New York next month. He recently attended a press conference with his co-hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. The actor will be performing to the songs Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan at the award ceremony.