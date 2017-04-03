Twinkle wants KJo to cast her in ‘My Name is Khanna’

Writer and former actress Twinkle Khanna has suggested a sequel titled ‘My Name is Khanna’ to her filmmaker friend Karan Johar, who made Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer My Name is Khan in 2010.

Karan took to Twitter on Monday to praise her act in a campaign. “So…Mrs Funny Bones (Twinkle) you nail it with your words and now you are excelling in front of the camera…you go girl!”

In reply to which, Twinkle joked: “Since you are so impressed can I suggest a sequel to ‘My Name is Khan’? Add two alphabets and call it ‘My Name is Khanna’, and cast me.”

Karan, who has often said that Twinkle turned down a role in his debut film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, said: “Darling you rejected my first offer ever! Now I am hurt forever… Lodging my emotional complaint to Google India.”

If not the big screen, the two friends were seen on the small screen on his show Koffee With Karan earlier this year. Twinkle is currently gearing up for Padman. The film has been conceptualised by Twinkle Khanna and will be the first production that’s going to roll out of her newly launched production house, ‘Mrs Funnybones Movies’.

The film is directed by R. Balki, who previously helmed movies like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh and Ki And Ka. PadMan stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles and is set to release later this year.

The film is based on the incredible true story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who was awarded Padma Shri last year by the Government of India and was placed in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2014.

The film will chronicle Arunachalam Muruganantham’s journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.