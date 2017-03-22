Twinkle Khanna’s Reaction On Kangana-Karan Fight, Mira Rajput Controversy, PAD MAN

Actress-turned-author and interior designer Twinkle Khanna was recently named the ambassador of salon hair brand L’Oreal Professionnel for India. She was announced as their first Indian brand ambassador at the L’Oreal Professionnel Indian Hairdressing Awards, held in Bambolim on Wednesday, amidst prominent personalities from the salon and hair dressing fraternity.

“Twinkle Khanna is glamorous, multi-faceted and an inspiration to the woman of today. L’Oreal Professionnel is delighted to partner with her on our next beauty journey together,” Sussan Verghese, General Manager, L’Oreal Professionnel India, said in a statement.

At the launch event, Twinkle was asked about her involvement in Akshay Kumar’s next project, Pad Man starring him along with Radhika Apte, which started shoot in Indore. Twinkle was seen mentioning that the work is on and that Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man whom the story is based on is himself involved.

Talking about it, Twinkle said at an event on Tuesday: “It (shoot) is going very well. Mr Muruganantham was also there. It’s a wonderful project. It will bring awareness about something which has so far been cloaked and shamed, and I am very happy to be a part of the film.”

Not just about Pad Man, Mrs Funnybones was also quizzed about her reaction on Mira Rajput’s take on feminism and how it has received a lot of flak to the star wife.

Check out the what Twinkle had to say here:

Since she is known to be a close friend of Karan Johar, media made sure to ask Twinkle about her stand on Kangana’s claim of Karan being nepotistic. As expected, she had a rather witty reply to the same.

Not only did she look gorgeous flaunting her tresses at the event, Twinkle also gave away the Colour Trophy – a prestigious hairdressing awards title – at the event.