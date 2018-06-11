Twinkle Khanna’s Novel To Be Out Soon

Producer-author Twinkle Khanna, known for her book “Mrs Funnybones: Shes Just Like You and a Lot Like Me”, says her novel will be out soon.

Twinkle interacted with the media here on Saturday at the launch of L’oreal Professionnel #OnlyInSalons campaign where she spoke about her next book.

She said: “I am just finishing it, so I think it should be out soon and all I can say right now is that it’s a novel.”

From where does she take inspiration to write a book?

“I am always watching people and I watch everything about them. There was a hairstylist at the event, I still remember what shoes he wore last time when I saw him, which was purple and today it is burgundy. So I am watching what everyone’s doing,” she said.

Twinkle had made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with “Barsaat” and her last released film as an actress was “Tees Maar Khan” (2010) in which she did a special appearance. In the span of 15 years, she has worked in 17 films.

She married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have two children together.

In which of her films did she look really good?

Twinkle replied: “Because I am now in my 40s, I have an issue of Alzheimer’s and I am not good at remembering things so if you ask me then, I think, I really looked good today and at this stage of my life as compared to when I was in movies.”