Twinkle Khanna Hits Hard At Kapil Sharma, Says Footwear Is Also A Weapon These Days

Kapil Sharma’s ugly fight with colleague and comedian Sunil Grover, continues to bring more and more criticism for him. Now actress turned author-columnist and wife of superstar Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna took a dig on Kapil Sharma.

Known for her tongue-in-cheek humour, the actress wrote in yesterday’s TOI column, which says, “I would like to point out that though airlines routinely confiscate knives, scissors and cricket bats, there are quite a few other potential weapons that are innocuously flying at 30,000 feet up in the air. I don’t mean smuggling a matchstick and trying to ignite your Scotch on the rocks, but it can lead to equally disastrous results when you pour copious amounts of the same down your throat.”

Twinkle further added, “More recently, when all the free in-flight booze led to a free-for-all, with an allegedly inebriated comedian, Kapil Sharma, hurling a shoe at his colleague. Please note, footwear is also apparently yet another trendy weapon these days. A fact demonstrated by the now infamous Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who forgot that when you climb on board, it is the plane that is meant to fly and not your temper.”

There are also reports, which suggests that Sony Channel is planning to scrap The Kapil Sharma due to low TRPs and planning to offer Sunil Grover his own show in the same slot.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture Pad Man is in the shooting stage. The film stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, apart from her husband Akshay Kumar, who plays the central character. Twinkle named her Production house Mrs Funnybones Movies. Pad Man is directed by R. Balki, who previously directed films like Ki And Ka, Shamitabh, Cheeni Kum and Paa.

While Kapil Sharma is currently shooting for Firangi, which is helmed by Rajiv Dhingra along with Punjabi actress Monica Gill and Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma.