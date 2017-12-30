Twinkle Khanna’s Cousin Karan Kapadia To Make Bollywood Debut Soon!

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s nephew and producer-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia is set to make his Bollywood debut with Tony D’Souza and Vishal Ranas upcoming yet-untitled film.

“I’ve learnt to ride a horse and the bike. I’ve been swimming and I trained in martial arts for six months in Bangkok,” Karan said in a statement.

Karan’s Bollywood debut will be directed by Behzad Khambata.

The actor learnt the craft from Jeff Goldberg Studio. He said he was earlier obese at 112 kg, but following regular gymming, he is now a fit and healthy 88 kg on the weighing scale.

Karan’s brother-in-law and actor Akshay Kumar shares a close association with D’Souza. They have worked together on two films — Blue and Boss.

Jointly produced by Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, D’Souza and Rana, the film is slated to release next year.

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna says she is hopeful that Padman will bring a spotlight on something that has been “hidden in the darkness” for so long.

“If nothing else, I am hoping that it will start a conversation within homes,” Twinkle told IANS in an email interview when asked about the message Padman will give amongst masses.

“Something that has been hidden in the darkness, furtively wrapped in newspaper, will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary pads over the ubiquitous fairness creams,” she added.