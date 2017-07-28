 Guys! Twinkle Khanna Is Coming Up With Her 3rd Book 

Former actress Twinkle Khanna, popular as Mrs. Funnybones on the social media and in India’s literary circles, is working on her third book which can be expected to be out later this year.

“The third book by Twinkle Khanna is happening. It will come in November, but she is in the writing process as of now,” Anish Chandy, Head of Business Development at Juggernaut Books, told IANS here.

“I can’t reveal the subject, but it will have a similar tone (as her past books)… Schmalzy, funny… You know, she has a way of writing,” Chandy added on the sidelines of The Word To Screen Publishers Bootcamp by Jio MAMI on Thursday.

Trending :

Juggernaut Books had published Twinkle’s last book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Her debut offering as an author was “Mrs. Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me” by Penguin India.

The daughter of actress Dimple Kapadia and late superstar Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle is married to Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar. Together, they have two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara. A successful interior designer and entrepreneur, she is also now producing a film titled Padman. Her film Padman features her hubby Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which also features Bhumi Pednakar. Apart from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha he will also be seen in Shankar’s 2.0 which also has megastar Rajnikanth and Amy Jackson.

Her first two books, Mrs. Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad have received a great response from the audience. Her fans are now eagerly waiting for the 3rd book.

Are you excited for her 3rd book?