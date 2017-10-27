Twinkle Khanna has never minced words when it comes to giving it right back to trolls online. Be it responding to social media users who took digs at Akshay Kumar meeting PM Narendra Modi or to those celebrating Karva Chauth, Mrs Funnybones has been as blunt and transparent as one could be.

So when she posted a photo of herself posing like a style goddess in PJs as she sits on books and Instagram users decided to ‘school’ her for it, she was not the one to take it lying low. The lady recently shot for Vogue India, and she looked beautiful as always in the photographs. In one of the pictures, she is sitting on a pile of books.

She looked perfect in a floral pant-suit by Gucci where she is casually sitting on a pile of books. She looked ever bit stunning in her look.

Sometimes I get to do this as well- like the Madonna song ‘Strike a pose -Vogue, Vogue Vogue!’ @VOGUEIndia pic.twitter.com/bXDTY01hnQ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 24, 2017

However, many on the Internet could notice was that she was sitting on the books and ‘stomping her heels on them’. Well, she wasn’t exactly doing that because in her own words, “My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don’t want to get dust on the cover”.

Later, she posted a reponse to all the trolls and shut them down . Have a look:

Twinkle Khanna is the author of two bestsellers – Mrs FunnyBones (a compilation of humour columns) and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. Before she became an author Twinkle was an actress and has featured in films like Jab Pyaar Kissi Se Hota Hai with Salman Khan, Mela with Aamir Khan and Baadshah with Shah Rukh Khan.

Twinkle has produced several film via Akshay Kumar’s Grazing Goats Pictures and has now opened her own production firm named Mrs Funnybones Movies. Her first film as producer will be R Balki-directed Padman, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is married to Akshay Kumar. They are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and 5-year-old Nitara.