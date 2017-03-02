Actress-turned-author and interior designer Twinkle Khanna has been named the ambassador of salon hair brand L’Oreal Professionnel for India.

She was revealed as their first Indian brand ambassador at the L’Oreal Professionnel Indian Hairdressing Awards, held in Bambolim on Wednesday, amidst prominent personalities from the salon and hair dressing fraternity.

“Twinkle Khanna is glamorous, multi-faceted and an inspiration to the woman of today. L’Oreal Professionnel is delighted to partner with her on our next beauty journey together,” Sussan Verghese, General Manager, L’Oreal Professionnel India, said in a statement.

Twinkle also gave away the Colour Trophy – a prestigious hairdressing awards title – at the event.