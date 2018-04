Twinkle Khanna received the FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) icon award for ‘Excellence in Conscientious Cinema’ was honoured for her endeavour to raise awareness on Menstrual hygiene as Co – producer of the film PadMan, which aimed at dispelling taboos around Menstruation.

President Ram Nath Kovind was the guest of Honour at the event at Vigyan Bhagwan in New Delhi. Twinkle Khanna is among 10 Women Achievers at the 34th annual FICCI Women’s Group FLO Awards.