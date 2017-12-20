Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar Was Not The First Choice For Padman

After bringing out a powerful superhero trailer, the makers of Padman launched the first song Aaj Se Teri today at an event.

The event was graced by Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Radhika Apte, R Balki, Prernaa Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amit Trivedi and Gauri Shinde.

Before releasing the song for the fans, the makers showed it to the media persons. We must say the song Aaj Se Teri is a beautiful song with some meaningful lyrics. Soon after the song was showcased, the forum was open for the media interaction. Before opening the house for the media, the host invited all the team members on the stage and asked Twinkle if Akshay was the first choice for Padman when the idea was conceptualized. She said, “No! Actually, Balki convinced me that Akshay should play this role (Laughs).”

Further when a journalist asked Mrs. Funny bones about choosing R Balki for making this film and if she had someone else in her mind. She said that Balki was the only name that she thought was apt for this film. She said, “So once I came across Muruganantham’s story and we decided that in order to reach across states and religions, there are only two things which work in this country- one is cricket and the other Cinema. Now, cricketers have their own pads and they are busy with that (laughs), so we needed cinema. And there was only one name which actually came to my mind, there were no other contenders, there was just Balki. I have seen a lot of his films and I feel that he is a sensitive filmmaker, he understands women because of his wonderful wife Gauri Shinde whom I admire and I think she is a good influence on him (laughs). And I thought that there wasn’t anyone else as apt as Balki.”

Trending

As Twinkle earlier said that Akki was not the first choice, so a question was raised by a journalist if she had any other actor for Akshay’s role. Twinkle said, “Are you trying to make trouble in my marriage? (Laughs) No, I didn’t think of a few people but again the thing is that if we have somebody who the Indian public idolizes and men look up to and if he holds a sanitary pad then it is completely a game-changing event. So I think Akshay and after seeing the movie what Balki has made Akshay do, I have to say that anybody else wouldn’t have been able to play this as wonderfully as Mr. K here!”

Adding to this, Twinkle was also asked if she ever thought of playing Akshay’s on-screen wife in the start, to which she quipped, “Mela dilon ka aata hai… And now you know why I don’t want to act anymore!”

Apart from Radhika Apte, Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role. Padman is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.