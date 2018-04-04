The Abu Dhabi schedule for the upcoming third installment of the Race franchise has concluded. The film stars Salman Khan, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.
Anil Kapoor shared a photo from the sets of Race 3 while thanking Abu Dhabi! Check out his tweet:
And it’s a wrap! #AbuDhabi you have been great! Cheers to the whole team of #Race3! It’s been a pleasure working with you all! @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial pic.twitter.com/vs9VMwD7LU
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 1, 2018
Actor Saqib Saleem shared a photograph along with superstar Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and producer Ramesh Taurani.
“And it’s time to go home. Schedule wrap! ‘Race 3‘,” Saqib tweeted.
And it’s time to go home.. Schedule wrap !! #Race3 #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/an6ErAufSZ
— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) April 4, 2018
Actor Bobby Deol shared the same image and captioned: “On our way back after a great shoot schedule of ‘Race 3’ in Abu Dhabi… Thank you for the love Abu Dhabi.”
On our way back after a great shoot schedule of #Race3 in Abu Dhabi … Thank you for the love #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/2cqfq14KHC
— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) April 3, 2018
The team shot at six locations across Abu Dhabi – Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Steel and Liwa Desert.
Directed by Remo D’souza, Race 3 also stars Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. Co-presented by Tips Films and Salman Khan Films, Race 3 is produced by Taurani.
Shot in Bangkok and Mumbai along with Abu Dhabi, the third instalment of the Race franchise is slated to release in June around Eid this year. The makers of the film recently released character posters as well as a family poster to raise the curosity among the audience.