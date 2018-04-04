The Abu Dhabi schedule for the upcoming third installment of the Race franchise has concluded. The film stars Salman Khan, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

Anil Kapoor shared a photo from the sets of Race 3 while thanking Abu Dhabi! Check out his tweet:

Actor Saqib Saleem shared a photograph along with superstar Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and producer Ramesh Taurani.

“And it’s time to go home. Schedule wrap! ‘Race 3‘,” Saqib tweeted.

Actor Bobby Deol shared the same image and captioned: “On our way back after a great shoot schedule of ‘Race 3’ in Abu Dhabi… Thank you for the love Abu Dhabi.”

The team shot at six locations across Abu Dhabi – Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Steel and Liwa Desert.